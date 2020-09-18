Comments
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man is facing drug charges after police seized more than 30 pounds of suspected marijuana from his Linthicum home.
Anne Arundel County Police said officers carried out a search and seizure raid on Carlos Margarida’s home in the 700 block of East Maple Road.
Police seized three large suspected marijuana plants, along with other drug paraphernalia used to grow marijuana.
More than 30 pounds of suspected marijuana was seized, according to police.