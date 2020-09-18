ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As of Friday morning, Maryland health officials said there a total of 119,062 positive coronavirus cases over the span of the pandemic. That’s up 543 cases since Thursday.
There are a total of 347 people hospitalized, down 6 from Thursday and 84 patients are in the ICU.
The state positivity rate is down to 3.21%
A total of 2,324,252 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state with 1,385,805 coming back negative.
Seven more Marylanders died from the virus since Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,724.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|439
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|9,504
|(231)
|11*
|Baltimore City
|15,177
|(460)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|17,288
|(594)
|23*
|Calvert
|901
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|622
|(4)
|Carroll
|1,891
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|968
|(32)
|1*
|Charles
|2,664
|(95)
|2*
|Dorchester
|557
|(10)
|Frederick
|3,851
|(122)
|7*
|Garrett
|71
|(1)
|Harford
|2,900
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|4,881
|(113)
|6*
|Kent
|293
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|21,640
|(796)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|28,361
|(794)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|630
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,241
|(57)
|Somerset
|240
|(4)
|Talbot
|524
|(5)
|Washington
|1,589
|(36)
|Wicomico
|1,855
|(48)
|Worcester
|975
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(9)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,389
|10-19
|9,707
|(2)
|20-29
|22,285
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|21,649
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|19,184
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|17,402
|(306)
|16*
|60-69
|11,677
|(607)
|14*
|70-79
|7,026
|(931)
|27*
|80+
|5,743
|(1,686)
|78*
|Data not available
|(3)
|Female
|62,953
|(1,825)
|76*
|Male
|56,109
|(1,899)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|37,992
|(1,528)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,266
|(137)
|6*
|White (NH)
|29,269
|(1,577)
|72*
|Hispanic
|26,124
|(433)
|11*
|Other (NH)
|5,482
|(40)
|Data not available
|17,929
|(9)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.