CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 119K COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Slightly Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As of Friday morning, Maryland health officials said there a total of 119,062 positive coronavirus cases over the span of the pandemic. That’s up 543 cases since Thursday.

There are a total of 347 people hospitalized, down 6 from Thursday and 84 patients are in the ICU.

The state positivity rate is down to 3.21%

A total of 2,324,252 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state with 1,385,805 coming back negative.

Seven more Marylanders died from the virus since Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,724.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 439 (22)
Anne Arundel 9,504 (231) 11*
Baltimore City 15,177 (460) 18*
Baltimore County 17,288 (594) 23*
Calvert 901 (27) 1*
Caroline 622 (4)
Carroll 1,891 (120) 3*
Cecil 968 (32) 1*
Charles 2,664 (95) 2*
Dorchester 557 (10)
Frederick 3,851 (122) 7*
Garrett 71 (1)
Harford 2,900 (72) 4*
Howard 4,881 (113) 6*
Kent 293 (22) 2*
Montgomery 21,640 (796) 41*
Prince George’s 28,361 (794) 23*
Queen Anne’s 630 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,241 (57)
Somerset 240 (4)
Talbot 524 (5)
Washington 1,589 (36)
Wicomico 1,855 (48)
Worcester 975 (25) 1*
Data not available (9) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,389
10-19 9,707 (2)
20-29 22,285 (23) 1*
30-39 21,649 (47) 6*
40-49 19,184 (119) 3*
50-59 17,402 (306) 16*
60-69 11,677 (607) 14*
70-79 7,026 (931) 27*
80+ 5,743 (1,686) 78*
Data not available (3)
Female 62,953 (1,825) 76*
Male 56,109 (1,899) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 37,992 (1,528) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,266 (137) 6*
White (NH) 29,269 (1,577) 72*
Hispanic 26,124 (433) 11*
Other (NH) 5,482 (40)
Data not available 17,929 (9) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

