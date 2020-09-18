BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Baltimore man was taken into custody Thursday by the Warrant Apprehension Task Force and US Marshals and charged in the murder of 27-year-old Kenneth Bivens.
City police said on Sept. 10 around 6:46 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Beaumont Street in north Baltimore. There they found Bivens with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but died on September 12.
Police learned Bivens was arguing with an unknown man when he was shot.
They later identified Donnell Johnson as the suspect.
Johnson was taken to Central Booking Intake facility where he was charged with first-degree murder.
Fifty people were shot last week, 15 people fatally, in a surge of violence. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said some of the shootings were linked to illegal dice games.