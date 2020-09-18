CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 119K COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Slightly Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A fire broke out Thursday morning at Hilltop Pizza & Subs in Glen Burnie.

Firefighters were called to the 7700 block of Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard around 7:16 a.m. for a fire at the pizza shop. It took 36 firefighters 20 minutes to put out the blaze at the one-story restaurant.

A passerby called in fire after seeing smoke coming from the pizza shop.

Firefighters determined the blaze started in the wall behind the pizza oven and was accidental. There were no injuries.

