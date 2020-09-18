FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick man was indicted Friday on charges of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Waterside.
Jordan Burris Hooks, 27, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony and handgun on-person.
On Friday, September 11, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Hooks and charged him for the death of Jaemari Anderson on Sunday, September 6.
Detectives said that there had been a confrontation involving Anderson in Hooks’ basement and that the two agreed to physically fight outside.
The investigation revealed that when Anderson left the room, Hooks pulled a gun from the couch and put it in his waistband.
Witnesses and neighbors described hearing a single gunshot and seeing people fleeing the area. Investigators located a single shell casing within a few feet of the victim.
Detectives are still considering this an ongoing investigation.