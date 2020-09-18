COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Public Schools announced Thursday night that they too will be bringing back small groups of students for in-person instruction.

“Recently, Superintendent Martirano announced that in-person supports and services will soon be offered to small groups of selected students. Following is an overview of the programs and services under consideration and the criteria that will be used to identify students for participation,” the district said in an announcement.

The in-person instruction will be made available for:

Special education services for children receiving the most intensive services

for children receiving the most intensive services School-Based Learning Centers for students who are experiencing significant barriers to attendance or virtual learning, or who need intensive mental health or behavioral support

for students who are experiencing significant barriers to attendance or virtual learning, or who need intensive mental health or behavioral support Family conference opportunities to address barriers to student learning

to address barriers to student learning Teen parenting program

program Homewood Bridges program

Schools will identify the students who will most benefit from in-person instruction.

” Schools will also assess the availability of appropriate staff to support each program, based on anticipated student participation. In cases where there are not enough staff available to offer a specific in-person program at a school, eligible students may be able to participate at another school where space is available,” HCPSS said.

The school district did not say when the students or instructors would begin.

Baltimore County Public Schools also announced it would bring back some student for in-person learning starting in November.

They did say they will continue to assess the situation with the coronavirus pandemic to determine when more students may be able to return.

You can read the latest information here.

