ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Elections posted online Friday a list of statewide ballot drop box locations for the 2020 general election, as well as the dates each ballot drop box location will be available to voters.
Once open, the ballot drop boxes will remain open until Election Day, November 3, at 8 p.m.
Each Maryland jurisdiction will have at least two ballot drop box locations available to voters. The state’s most populous counties and Baltimore City will have additional ballot drop boxes to accommodate the greater number of eligible voters.
Voters can submit their completed mail-in ballots in any drop box located in their jurisdiction of residence.
In all, 283 ballot drop boxes will be available at 282 locations around the state. Two ballot drop boxes will be available at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
For a complete list of ballot drop box locations, please click here.
