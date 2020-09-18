TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County have arrested a man accused of raping a woman at a Towson restaurant overnight.
Medhi Eghbal, 48, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. He was also served with an FTA warrant from 2017 for driving with a revoked out of state license.
Baltimore County Police responded to Z-Burger along Allegheny Avenue just before 1 a.m.
According to police, Eghbal, an employee of the restaurant, invited the victim in while it was close and sexually assaulted her.
When the victim was leaving, she met up with her friends who were tracking her phone’s location and called 911, police said.
Eghbal is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center under a no-bond status.
The Baltimore County Police Special Victims Unit believes there is a potential for victims of similar incidents involving this suspect. If anyone has information, they should contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.