CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County have arrested a 17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a 59-year-old outside of a laundromat in Capitol Heights.
The suspect is Mekhi Loving, 17, of Capitol Heights.
Police responded to the laundromat in the 6800 block of Walker Mill Road around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Fu Tian Yan, of Upper Marlboro, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He died a short time later at an area hospital.
The preliminary investigation revealed Loving stabbed the victim in order to steal money from the business.
Loving is charged, as an adult, with first-degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.