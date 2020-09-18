BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the two women killed in a double shooting in northeast Baltimore last Saturday.
Julie Rice, 46, and 23-year-old Michelle Green were shot and killed on September 12 in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace.
Officers were called to the home around 6:30 p.m. and found two women had been shot. While investigating, they learned the suspect, Dandre Woods-Bethel, was inside a home.
Woods-Bethel later called 911 to report the shooting and then surrendered to police a short time later.
Investigators believe both victims were outside when the suspect, identified as Dandre Woods-Bethel exited his home, shot the victims, and then went back inside of his home to call 911.
Dandre Woods-Bethel will be charged with murder, assault, and various handgun related charges.