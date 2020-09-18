CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 119K COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Slightly Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Dandre Woods-Bethel, Double Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Julie Rice, Local TV, Michelle Green, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the two women killed in a double shooting in northeast Baltimore last Saturday.

Julie Rice, 46, and 23-year-old Michelle Green were shot and killed on September 12 in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace.

Officers were called to the home around 6:30 p.m. and found two women had been shot. While investigating, they learned the suspect, Dandre Woods-Bethel, was inside a home.

Woods-Bethel later called 911 to report the shooting and then surrendered to police a short time later.

RELATED STORIES:

Investigators believe both victims were outside when the suspect, identified as Dandre Woods-Bethel exited his home, shot the victims, and then went back inside of his home to call 911.

Dandre Woods-Bethel will be charged with murder, assault, and various handgun related charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply