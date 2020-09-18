BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tributes from Maryland lawmakers and leaders are pouring in for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87.

The Supreme Court said Justice Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her two children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Gov. Larry Hogan said Justice Ginsburg was, “a revered jurist, a trailblazer for women’s rights, and a fierce advocate for justice.”

Senator Ben Cardin said, “Words are insufficient to describe the loss to our country.”

“Words are insufficient to describe the loss to our country. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, a jurist and a public servant. She set a standard of excellence that few will ever match. On this Rosh Hashanah evening, my prayers are with her family and all those who cherished #RBG,” Senator Cardin tweeted.

Senator Chris Van Hollen called the loss “painful” and “devastating” for the country.

“This is a painful and devastating loss for our country. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an American hero, pioneer, and an inspiration to all. Our nation is so much better because of her courage and tireless fight for equality. We have a duty to protect her legacy on the Supreme Court.”

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks called Justice Ginsburg a “trailblazer.”

“It is absolutely heartbreaking to learn of the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer throughout her career, becoming only the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. Her advocacy for women’s rights was instrumental in helping us make progress on gender equality over the past several decades. Justice Ginsburg helped carve a path forward for so many women leaders that we see today, and her voice and advocacy will be sorely missed. Let us all take some time to honor and thank Justice Ginsburg for her dedicated service to our nation.”

The Maryland Democratic Party said Justice Ginsburg leaves behind “an extraordinary legacy.”

“Tonight, the country’s heart collectively breaks at the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg; she leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of breaking barriers and fighting for human rights. Justice Ginsberg made us proud to be human, proud to be Democrats, and proud to be Americans. The impact and importance of her work will continue to live on for generations to come.”

