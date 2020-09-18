Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in south Baltimore on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the 2000 block of Eagle Street just before 3 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.