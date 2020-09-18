WASHINGTON (AP/WJZ) — The Supreme Court said Friday Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87.
Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman appointed to the court and served more than 27 years.
She is survived by her two children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Justice Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 15, 1933. She married Martin D. Ginsburg in 1954.
She received her B.A. from Cornell University, attended Harvard Law School and received her LL.B. from Columbia Law School.
Justice Ginsburg was hospitalized at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland, in July 2020. She was treated for a possible infection, according to a court spokeswoman.
She was also hospitalized at Johns Hopkins in May after undergoing treatment for a gallbladder condition, the nation’s highest court said in a statement.
Ginsburg “underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition” at Johns Hopkins.
