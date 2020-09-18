WASHINGTON (AP/WJZ) — Hundreds of people gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court Friday night to mourn the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Dozens in the crowd were lighting candles and sat somberly on the high court’s steps. Ginsburg died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87 after 27 years on the court.
The crowd left candles, flowers, small American flags and handwritten condolence messages. Some wept as they placed the bouquets of flowers on the steps. “RBG” was also drawn inside a pink chalk heart on the sidewalk. Flags outside the court were also flying at half staff.
Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman appointed to the court and served more than 27 years.
She is survived by her two children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Justice Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 15, 1933. She married Martin D. Ginsburg in 1954.
She received her B.A. from Cornell University, attended Harvard Law School and received her LL.B. from Columbia Law School.
