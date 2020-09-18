CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 119K COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Slightly Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland lab in Baltimore that processes thousands of coronavirus tests is no longer using the tests Gov. Larry Hogan acquired from South Korea in April.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The lab said that’s because they’re switching to a new test from the Centers for Disease Control that tests for the coronavirus, as well as the regular seasonal flu.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply