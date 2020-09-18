Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland lab in Baltimore that processes thousands of coronavirus tests is no longer using the tests Gov. Larry Hogan acquired from South Korea in April.
The lab said that’s because they’re switching to a new test from the Centers for Disease Control that tests for the coronavirus, as well as the regular seasonal flu.
