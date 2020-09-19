ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A protest in Annapolis was held Saturday morning to honor Black lives lost to police brutality and to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Million Man March in Washington D.C.

The organizations at the protest said they want swift and historic change.

All lives matter have been stated previously, but what’s happening is Black men and women are dying on the streets of America and the reason people have raised the issue Black Lives Matter is to remind America all Americans, regardless of their race, gender, nationality or religion will be both respected and protected,” Carl Snowden, of the Caucus of African American Leaders, said.

The City Dock in Annapolis is where a slave ship landed in Maryland in 1767, making this spot significant to Mayor Gavin Buckley, who marched with protesters.

“We have historic city docks that have deep roots in the African American story, so it’s very essential that we stand up,” Mayor Buckley said.

Community members seeking change stood as one. The message being sent home with them was simple.

“To call on men once again to take their rightful role as leaders in the community to address the issues impacting our community,” Snowden said.

Some bishops suggest revoking the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights as a way to make a change. They also want to remind everyone it’s an election year, and every vote matters.

More than 300 people attended the march on Saturday.