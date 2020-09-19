BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens have a history of defensive excellence, and the Houston Texans are borrowing from the Baltimore bloodline.
Former Raven, Anthony Weaver, is the Texans defensive coordinator.
Weaver was a defensive tackle with the Ravens for four years. He was drafted out of Notre Dame in 2002 and went on to finish his playing career in Houston, three years with the Texans.
Weaver transitioned to coaching after his playing career. He worked with the Jets, Bills and Browns, and is now in his fifth year as a Houston assistant, his first as defensive coordinator.
“Coach Weaver is putting together a mindset there that I think is an attacking type style,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “Third down, especially. They give you every kind of look, every kind of blitz, coverage is very aggressive. I wouldn’t expect anything less. He’s a very well respected coach in the league.”
“I think he also believes in fundamentally sound defense, and the guys being able to play fast,” Harbaugh added. “So those are all things you’d expect from a former Raven.”
Houston’s defense had a poor showing in their season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They missed 20 tackles while allowing 34 points.