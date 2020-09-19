BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are set to take on the Texans in Houston for their first road trip of the season.

It is the first time the Ravens travel as a team during the COVID-19 pandemic, and like every NFL team, they must adhere to strict protocols put in place by the league.

The rules include a virtual lockdown at the team hotel when they arrive in Houston.

Linebacker Tyus Bowser is one of at least 10 Ravens with football roots in the State of Texas. The game would, in some ways, be a homecoming for them. Under normal circumstances, they would meet with family and friends at the team hotel and get them tickets for the game. But, there will be no fans at the game in Houston and there will be restrictions on socializing.

“It’s unfortunate,” Bowser said. “All of my family was buying tickets, telling me they was gonna make it to the game. They continue to ask me, ‘Are they gonna have fans? When are they gonna have fans?’ And I’m like, you know, ‘Not this game.’ So it’s hard to know that I won’t be able to have my family there, but I’m gonna definitely go out there and rep for them.”

The Ravens have won nine of 11 all-time meetings with the Texans. Both of Baltimore’s losses occurred in Houston. The Ravens are favored by more than a touchdown.