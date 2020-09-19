CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations & State Positivity Rate Down As State Adds Over 600 Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 682 new coronavirus cases since Friday morning, bringing the total to 119,744 total cases in the state since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations are down by over 20, with a total of 324 Marylanders hospitalized. Of those, 75 are in ICUs and 249 are in acute care.

The state positivity rate went down again, from 3.21 percent to 3.07 percent, state numbers show. A total of 2,361,383 tests have been administered in Maryland throughout the pandemic- with 1,399,060 testing negative.

Eight more Marylanders have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 3,732.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 443 (22)
Anne Arundel 9,559 (232) 12*
Baltimore City 15,204 (462) 18*
Baltimore County 17,365 (594) 23*
Calvert 905 (27) 1*
Caroline 632 (4)
Carroll 1,900 (121) 3*
Cecil 985 (32) 1*
Charles 2,686 (96) 2*
Dorchester 568 (10)
Frederick 3,896 (122) 7*
Garrett 72 (1)
Harford 2,915 (72) 4*
Howard 4,912 (114) 6*
Kent 295 (22) 2*
Montgomery 21,760 (797) 40*
Prince George’s 28,495 (793) 23*
Queen Anne’s 634 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,248 (57)
Somerset 244 (4)
Talbot 528 (5)
Washington 1,627 (36)
Wicomico 1,879 (48)
Worcester 992 (25) 1*
Data not available (11)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,415
10-19 9,831 (2)
20-29 22,458 (23) 1*
30-39 21,751 (47) 6*
40-49 19,269 (119) 3*
50-59 17,482 (308) 16*
60-69 11,737 (608) 13*
70-79 7,046 (934) 27*
80+ 5,755 (1,689) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 63,302 (1,828) 75*
Male 56,442 (1,904) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 38,168 (1,532) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,272 (137) 6*
White (NH) 29,498 (1,579) 71*
Hispanic 26,212 (433) 11*
Other (NH) 5,509 (40)
Data not available 18,085 (11) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

