ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 682 new coronavirus cases since Friday morning, bringing the total to 119,744 total cases in the state since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations are down by over 20, with a total of 324 Marylanders hospitalized. Of those, 75 are in ICUs and 249 are in acute care.
The state positivity rate went down again, from 3.21 percent to 3.07 percent, state numbers show. A total of 2,361,383 tests have been administered in Maryland throughout the pandemic- with 1,399,060 testing negative.
Eight more Marylanders have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 3,732.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|443
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|9,559
|(232)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|15,204
|(462)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|17,365
|(594)
|23*
|Calvert
|905
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|632
|(4)
|Carroll
|1,900
|(121)
|3*
|Cecil
|985
|(32)
|1*
|Charles
|2,686
|(96)
|2*
|Dorchester
|568
|(10)
|Frederick
|3,896
|(122)
|7*
|Garrett
|72
|(1)
|Harford
|2,915
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|4,912
|(114)
|6*
|Kent
|295
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|21,760
|(797)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|28,495
|(793)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|634
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,248
|(57)
|Somerset
|244
|(4)
|Talbot
|528
|(5)
|Washington
|1,627
|(36)
|Wicomico
|1,879
|(48)
|Worcester
|992
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(11)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,415
|10-19
|9,831
|(2)
|20-29
|22,458
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|21,751
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|19,269
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|17,482
|(308)
|16*
|60-69
|11,737
|(608)
|13*
|70-79
|7,046
|(934)
|27*
|80+
|5,755
|(1,689)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|63,302
|(1,828)
|75*
|Male
|56,442
|(1,904)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|38,168
|(1,532)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,272
|(137)
|6*
|White (NH)
|29,498
|(1,579)
|71*
|Hispanic
|26,212
|(433)
|11*
|Other (NH)
|5,509
|(40)
|Data not available
|18,085
|(11)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.