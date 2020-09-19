MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County officials announced this week that venues will be permitted to have live outdoor performance of 50 people or fewer; but they must meet certain guidelines.
This new provision further expands entertainment options for residents during Phase 2 of reopening.
Venues interested in having outdoor live performances must submit a request for a Letter of Approval and adhere to specific guidelines to protect the health and safety of guests, performers, production crews and staff.
Some of those guidelines include social distancing, advance ticket sales and temperature checks.
“Our goal throughout the pandemic has been to make the safety and health of residents be the priority in our decisions,” Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County Health Officer, said. “We believe these actions will help us continue our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 while helping the community move towards the reopening of our economy.
