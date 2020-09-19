BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An MS-13 gang member was sentenced Wednesday to more than 17 years in federal prison for conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise, in connection with gang activities, including two attempted murders and drug distribution.
Danny Hernandez Solarzano, 22, of Montgomery County, Maryland, was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
According to his plea agreement, in December 2016, Hernandez Solarzano and other MS-13 members planned and conspired to murder two individuals whom they believed to be rival gang members.
According to court documents, Hernandez Solarzano walked up to their car and fired into the vehicle at close range, striking both individuals.
The victims both survived, but suffered serious injuries. All of this was done to maintain and increase Hernandez Solarzano’s position in the gang, according to court documents.
A total of 30 defendants have been charged in this case with participating in a racketeering conspiracy and/or other crimes related to their association with MS-13.
A total of 19 defendants, including Hernandez Solarzano, have pleaded guilty to crimes related to their participation in MS-13 gang activities.
Anyone with information about MS-13 is encouraged to provide their tips to law enforcement.