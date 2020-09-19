COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Terrapins will open up their season Saturday, October 24, on the road against Northwestern.
The team released an updated schedule Saturday.
The Terps’ schedule includes eight Big Ten games. The Terps will host Minnesota, Ohio State, Michigan State and Rutgers. On the road, the Terps will face Northwestern, Penn State, Indiana and Michigan.
Third times a charm 😉
Our 2020 schedule is here! pic.twitter.com/EwnkewQNKe
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 19, 2020
The Big Ten announced this week fall sports will return the weekend of October 23-24 despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The conference said it has adopted significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing for football players, coaches and staff that will keep everyone safe.
In a statement, the Big Ten said the council voted unanimously to bring football back for the fall season.
“The decision was based on information presented by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force, a working group that was established by the COP/C and Commissioner Kevin Warren to ensure a collaborative and transparent process,” the statement said.
Maryland Terrapins Football Head Coach Michael Locksley praised the decision on Twitter Wednesday morning.
“I’m so happy for our players. They’ve been through a lot and stayed laser-focused and committed on doing things the right way to earn the chance to compete on Saturday’s this fall,” he wrote.