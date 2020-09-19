CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations & State Positivity Rate Down As State Adds Over 600 Cases
By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get ready! It’s shaping up to be a very fall-like weekend here in Maryland!

Expect highs in the mid-60s throughout the weekend.

You will likely need a light jacket on as you’re starting out your day.

In Baltimore, the temperature will be right around 48, while north and west of the city will be in the low 40s.

Out in western Maryland, places like Oakland will be in the mid-30s. That’s where we find a frost advisory that goes into effect starting at 1 a.m. and running through 9 a.m. Saturday.

Morning lows are going to be chilly this weekend. Saturday morning, the upper 40s, while Sunday morning, the mid-40s. As we head into the afternoon on both days, it’s going to feel below average, too.

Officially sweater weather arrives Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

