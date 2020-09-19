BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get ready! It’s shaping up to be a very fall-like weekend here in Maryland!

Expect highs in the mid-60s throughout the weekend.

The calendar says summer but Mother Nature disagrees! Fall technically arrives on Tuesday but the chilly temps are here early. #WJZ #Baltimore #MDWX pic.twitter.com/BxG9sUinHE — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) September 19, 2020

You will likely need a light jacket on as you’re starting out your day.

In Baltimore, the temperature will be right around 48, while north and west of the city will be in the low 40s.

Out in western Maryland, places like Oakland will be in the mid-30s. That’s where we find a frost advisory that goes into effect starting at 1 a.m. and running through 9 a.m. Saturday.

Morning lows are going to be chilly this weekend. Saturday morning, the upper 40s, while Sunday morning, the mid-40s. As we head into the afternoon on both days, it’s going to feel below average, too.

Oh my! That cold front was not playing! We are waking up to temps in the low 40s to low 50s! Bundle up if you're going to be out and about today. Temps will only reach into the mid 60s this afternoon. #Baltimore #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/2K1vM2MKda — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) September 19, 2020

Officially sweater weather arrives Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.