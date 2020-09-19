WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — McDaniel College announced this week its 2021 January Term and Spring semester plans for undergraduate students.
The college said the January term will continue to be offered in 2021, but in an online-only format. Students will not have the option to reside on campus over the January Term.
All January term domestic and international study abroad trips have also been canceled.
McDaniel has also made changes to the undergraduate academic calendar dates for the spring semester, with classes now beginning February 1. There will be no spring break. The full undergraduate academic calendar is available by clicking here.
The college will offer three types of classes: traditional in-person classes, hybrid classes and online classes. The majority of courses will be available as hybrid classes and just like during the fall semester, students who choose to complete all of their courses without coming to campus can continue their instruction through hybrid or online courses.
In addition, McDaniel will require that all residential students provide documentation of having received a flu shot and residential students will also need to provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test taken before returning to campus for the spring semester.
