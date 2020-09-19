CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations & State Positivity Rate Down As State Adds Over 600 Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wheelabrator Baltimore is stepping up to help keep recyclables out of the waste stream.

This comes as the Baltimore City Department of Public Works has put a hold on recycling collection until November amid a staffing shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

To help keep recyclables out of the waste stream, Wheelabrator Baltimore is making more collection sites available throughout the city.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, 30-yard dumpsters will collect recycling in Brewers Hill, Butchers Hill, Fells Point and Riverside.

