BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wheelabrator Baltimore is stepping up to help keep recyclables out of the waste stream.
This comes as the Baltimore City Department of Public Works has put a hold on recycling collection until November amid a staffing shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
To help keep recyclables out of the waste stream, Wheelabrator Baltimore is making more collection sites available throughout the city.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, 30-yard dumpsters will collect recycling in Brewers Hill, Butchers Hill, Fells Point and Riverside.
