BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning crash Sunday on I-695 that left a woman from Baltimore County dead.
Police learned the crash happened at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning on the inner loop of I-695 at Windsor Mill Road. The woman, 35-year-old Danielle Tavakoly from Owings Mills, lost control of the vehicle and struck the concrete median before becoming disabled on the left shoulder.
Moments later, a second crash happened involving a second vehicle, a 2016 Honda Accord driven by 42-year-old Ralph Nwosu of Gwyn Oak. Investigators believe his car struck the back driver’s side of Tavakoly’s car which caused it to rotate and eject Tavakoly, who was then hit by oncoming traffic, police said.
Nwosu was not injured in the crash and refused medical treatment at the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information about this crash to contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700. The investigation is continuing.