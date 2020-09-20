ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 412 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to more than 120,000, data from the Maryland Department of Health shows.
As of Sunday, Maryland has seen 120,156 COVID-19 cases. Three more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,735.
Hospitalizations fell by 43 to 281, of which 213 were acute care cases and 68 were intensive care cases. The ICU case total is at the lowest it’s been since March 26 and the overall hospitalization total is at its lowest since March 30, state data shows.
The positivity rate fell to 2.85%, according to state data. In total, 2,390,269 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, of which 1,409,320 have come back negative.
On Twitter, Gov. Larry Hogan called the data “encouraging.”
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|444
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|9,622
|(232)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|15,226
|(464)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|17,423
|(596)
|23*
|Calvert
|907
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|634
|(4)
|Carroll
|1,909
|(121)
|3*
|Cecil
|997
|(32)
|1*
|Charles
|2,694
|(96)
|2*
|Dorchester
|571
|(10)
|Frederick
|3,914
|(122)
|7*
|Garrett
|72
|(1)
|Harford
|2,931
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|4,941
|(114)
|6*
|Kent
|295
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|21,814
|(798)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|28,555
|(793)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|637
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,253
|(57)
|Somerset
|244
|(4)
|Talbot
|539
|(5)
|Washington
|1,646
|(36)
|Wicomico
|1,893
|(48)
|Worcester
|995
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(9)
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,435
|10-19
|9,911
|(2)
|20-29
|22,548
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|21,812
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|19,305
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|17,540
|(308)
|16*
|60-69
|11,773
|(609)
|13*
|70-79
|7,063
|(935)
|27*
|80+
|5,769
|(1,690)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|63,534
|(1,831)
|75*
|Male
|56,622
|(1,904)
|69*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|38,261
|(1,534)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,282
|(137)
|6*
|White (NH)
|29,686
|(1,582)
|71*
|Hispanic
|26,242
|(433)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|5,521
|(40)
|Data not available
|18,164
|(9)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.