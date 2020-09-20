ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 412 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to more than 120,000, data from the Maryland Department of Health shows.

As of Sunday, Maryland has seen 120,156 COVID-19 cases. Three more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,735.

Hospitalizations fell by 43 to 281, of which 213 were acute care cases and 68 were intensive care cases. The ICU case total is at the lowest it’s been since March 26 and the overall hospitalization total is at its lowest since March 30, state data shows.

The positivity rate fell to 2.85%, according to state data. In total, 2,390,269 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, of which 1,409,320 have come back negative.

On Twitter, Gov. Larry Hogan called the data “encouraging.”

Maryland is marking several encouraging milestones in our battle against #COVID19. Our daily positivity rate (1.89%) has dropped below 2% for the first time, and our 7-day positivity rate (2.85%) is below 3% for the first time. https://t.co/lt1dVz09Ee — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 20, 2020

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 444 (22) Anne Arundel 9,622 (232) 12* Baltimore City 15,226 (464) 18* Baltimore County 17,423 (596) 23* Calvert 907 (27) 1* Caroline 634 (4) Carroll 1,909 (121) 3* Cecil 997 (32) 1* Charles 2,694 (96) 2* Dorchester 571 (10) Frederick 3,914 (122) 7* Garrett 72 (1) Harford 2,931 (72) 4* Howard 4,941 (114) 6* Kent 295 (22) 2* Montgomery 21,814 (798) 40* Prince George’s 28,555 (793) 23* Queen Anne’s 637 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,253 (57) Somerset 244 (4) Talbot 539 (5) Washington 1,646 (36) Wicomico 1,893 (48) Worcester 995 (25) 1* Data not available (9)

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 4,435 10-19 9,911 (2) 20-29 22,548 (23) 1* 30-39 21,812 (47) 6* 40-49 19,305 (119) 3* 50-59 17,540 (308) 16* 60-69 11,773 (609) 13* 70-79 7,063 (935) 27* 80+ 5,769 (1,690) 78* Data not available (2) Female 63,534 (1,831) 75* Male 56,622 (1,904) 69*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 38,261 (1,534) 55* Asian (NH) 2,282 (137) 6* White (NH) 29,686 (1,582) 71* Hispanic 26,242 (433) 12* Other (NH) 5,521 (40) Data not available 18,164 (9)

