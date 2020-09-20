RAVENS WIN!Ravens Extend Regular-Season Run, Topple Texans 33-16
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A pedestrian was killed early Sunday during a hit-and-run vehicle collision in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, police said.

Wilmar Gomez Gonzalez, 24, of Hyattsville, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Montgomery County police department said in a news release.

Officers and emergency workers responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a personal injury collision on a Silver Spring road.

Investigators believe a light-colored sedan struck Gonzalez, then left the area.

Detectives were looking for witnesses or other information about what happened.

