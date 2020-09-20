RAVENS GAMEDAYRavens Hope To Go 2-0 Sunday. Tune In For Purple Pregame At 11:30 And Kickoff At 4:25 On WJZ
By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens cornerback Tavon Young suffered a left knee injury in the first quarter of the team’s away game against the Houston Texans.

The Ravens said he is doubtful to return.

Though the game was still in its early moments, fans were not happy about the injury.

The Ravens are up 20-10 by halftime.

Watch on CBS now!

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply