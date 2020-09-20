Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens cornerback Tavon Young suffered a left knee injury in the first quarter of the team’s away game against the Houston Texans.
The Ravens said he is doubtful to return.
Bad news for #Ravens: Tavon Young doubtful to return to the game with a knee injury @wjz
— Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) September 20, 2020
Though the game was still in its early moments, fans were not happy about the injury.
— Broham (@abeee_2) September 20, 2020
Guy can’t catch a break, hoping it’s not serious 🙏. #RavensFlock
— A Positive Guy 😌 (@jamaljennings_) September 20, 2020
The Ravens are up 20-10 by halftime.
