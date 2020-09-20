BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens cornerback Tavon Young suffered a left knee injury in the first quarter of the team’s away game against the Houston Texans.
The Ravens said quickly after he was doubtful to return, and later, Coach John Harbaugh said the injury could be season ending.
"I think Tavon is a season-ending injury. We're devastated for him." pic.twitter.com/WEq5Hum5tJ
“He’s been through so much already and we know he’ll tackle this challenge as well,” Harbaugh said after the game Sunday.
Young tweeted “If there’s one thing I know, you can’t question God, Great Win today,”
If there’s one thing I know, you can’t question God, Great Win today 💪🏾
Fans reacted with sympathy earlier on in the game and afterward:
Guy can’t catch a break, hoping it’s not serious 🙏. #RavensFlock
Tavon young …. every year yo
Tavon young can’t catch a break
The Ravens beat the Texans 33-16 on Sunday. They’ll host Kansas City on September 28.