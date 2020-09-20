Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens earned its seven straight road win on Sunday, beating the Houston Texans 33-16.
The seven straight wins had seven interceptions in those games, including three from cornerback Marcus Peters.
The victory is Baltimore’s 14th straight in the regular season, the longest streak in the NFL since since Carolina won 18 in a row in 2014-15.
The Ravens will next host Kansas City on Monday, Sept. 28.