BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After defeating the Texans on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens are 2-0 and fans are excited for what’s to come this season.
My boys ain't slowing down!!! #RavensFlock #BALvsHOU
— T'Challa Jones (@C_Jones28) September 20, 2020
#BALvsHOU my Ravens are 2-0 lets get it 💓 #RavensFlock
— 🌻 Mary Elizabeth 🌻 (@Mary3Elizabe3th) September 20, 2020
Ravens Rule!!!!!! #BALvsHOU
— HBCUPower (@hbcucbd) September 20, 2020
One fan noted how defense was key in this matchup against the Texans.
Let’s be honest.. Defense won this game today #Ravens #BALvsHOU
— J.x2 ♏️ #RavensFlock (@JaySOLE_DMV) September 20, 2020
Some Houston fans were so upset they even called for the Texans to fire their head coach, Bill O’Brien.
Went about like I expected. Deshaun Watson is really good – and he's Bill O'Brien is really bad. #FireBillOBrien
#BALvsHOU
— ｊａｓｏｎ ｂｅｎｄａｌｌ (@teambendall) September 20, 2020
Can we get rid of Bill now #BALvsHOU
— Lucio Sanchez (@Lucky01sanchez) September 20, 2020
All in all, the Ravens first road trip of the season was a success, with one fan saying everyone should watch out for the Ravens to make a playoffs appearance in January.
Texans finally play a good team and get exposed for the trash team they are. By the way, the Ravens are the best team in the NFL. They don’t need an all star head coach or a good O-Line to win games. Enjoy watching the Baltimore Ravens dominate in January.
— 𝐻𝑈𝐷𝐴𝑀𝐴𝑁 (31-22) (10-2) (2-0) (@LamarJacksonMVP) September 20, 2020
Here’s hoping! Next up, the Ravens will play the Kansas City Chiefs on September 28.
ACTION JACKSON AND HIS RAVEN MANIACS, BABY!!!