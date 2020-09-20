RAVENS WIN!Ravens Extend Regular-Season Run, Topple Texans 33-16
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:30 PMWJZ News @11PM
    12:05 AMNCIS
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:05 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Football, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, NFL, Ravens, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After defeating the Texans on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens are 2-0 and fans are excited for what’s to come this season.

One fan noted how defense was key in this matchup against the Texans.

Some Houston fans were so upset they even called for the Texans to fire their head coach, Bill O’Brien.

All in all, the Ravens first road trip of the season was a success, with one fan saying everyone should watch out for the Ravens to make a playoffs appearance in January.

Here’s hoping! Next up, the Ravens will play the Kansas City Chiefs on September 28.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments
  1. Bill Halcott says:
    September 20, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    ACTION JACKSON AND HIS RAVEN MANIACS, BABY!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply