BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin just surprised his mom in a historic way.

In July, Boykin tweeted his mom had recently found out he had put his Xbox Live account on her credit card- paying for the service since he was in sixth grade!

My mom found out I put my Xbox live account on her credit card. She been paying since I was in 6th grade😂😂😂 — Miles Boykin (@MBoykin814) July 17, 2020

He assured fans he was trying to pay now but his mother had said no.

Before yall get mad I tried to start paying today and she said she been paying this long she might as well continue 😂 — Miles Boykin (@MBoykin814) July 17, 2020

So he turned to Xbox for help to honor her.

He teamed up with Xbox, Microsoft and EA Sports to make his mom the first female cover athlete for the game Madden ’21.

Hey Mom, I guess all those years of paying my Xbox live subscription has paid off! Look who’s on the cover of Madden 21 😏 Huge S/O to @Xbox, @Microsoft, and @EA for making this happen!#Xboxpartner pic.twitter.com/JDlqYCP1Sv — Miles Boykin (@MBoykin814) September 14, 2020

“You’ve always been there, you’ve helped me become the man I am today and I will forever be grateful to you,” he said in a video revealing the cover.

She also got her very own Xbox One controller, custom cleats and a pair of new Nike Air Pulses.

“I can’t believe I’m on a Madden cover,” she said, adding that now she has her own Game Pass she can cancel the subscription now!