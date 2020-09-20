RAVENS GAMEDAYRavens Hope To Go 2-0 Sunday. Tune In For Purple Pregame At 11:30 And Kickoff At 4:25 On WJZ
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin just surprised his mom in a historic way.

In July, Boykin tweeted his mom had recently found out he had put his Xbox Live account on her credit card- paying for the service since he was in sixth grade!

He assured fans he was trying to pay now but his mother had said no.

So he turned to Xbox for help to honor her.

He teamed up with Xbox, Microsoft and EA Sports to make his mom the first female cover athlete for the game Madden ’21.

“You’ve always been there, you’ve helped me become the man I am today and I will forever be grateful to you,” he said in a video revealing the cover.

She also got her very own Xbox One controller, custom cleats and a pair of new Nike Air Pulses.

“I can’t believe I’m on a Madden cover,” she said, adding that now she has her own Game Pass she can cancel the subscription now!

