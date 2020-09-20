Comments
Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old girl from Baltimore City.
Police say Maria Vazquez was last seen Sunday in the 4800 block of Erdman Avenue.
The teenager is wearing a black puma hoodie, black leggings and white Nike Air Force-1 sneakers.
Maria is about five-feet, three inches tall and weighs about 252-pounds.
Family and friends are concerned about Maria Vazquez’s well-being.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Maria Vazquez is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or by simply dialing 911.
