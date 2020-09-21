Comments
HANOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a spree of thefts from vehicles where airbags were taken in Hanover over the weekend.
Officers responded to the 7700 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard for numerous reports of theft from cars in the area.
Police learned of several thefts from Honda vehicles. The driver’s side windows were broken and the airbags in the cars were stolen. They believe the thefts happened sometime between September 19 at 10 p.m. and September 20 at 4 a.m.
Western District detectives are reviewing evidence and request anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.