CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Lowest Since March
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Schools meal site is closed Monday for deep cleaning, the school system announced earlier Monday morning. 

Gardenville Elementary School, including its meal site, will be closed. 

It’s a precautionary measure after a potential case of COVID-19 was identified.

For alternative meal sites, please visit https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/meal-sites

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

