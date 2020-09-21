Comments
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Schools meal site is closed Monday for deep cleaning, the school system announced earlier Monday morning.
Gardenville Elementary School, including its meal site, will be closed.
It’s a precautionary measure after a potential case of COVID-19 was identified.
For alternative meal sites, please visit https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/meal-sites.
