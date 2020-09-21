CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Lowest Since March
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “TREY DID IT!!!!”

The all-caps message with four exclamation points from Trey Mancini’s girlfriend Sara Perlman marked an important milestone in the Orioles outfielder’s colon cancer battle: the end of chemotherapy.

Mancini, 28, was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in March and started chemotherapy the following month, missing the entire 2020 season.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Just over five months after starting chemo, Mancini wrapped up treatment.

On Twitter, Perlman said she has never been more joyful, thanking fans for their well-wishes.

The team, meanwhile, shared a video of Mancini opening a special gift from his fellow birds: a team photo with words of encouragement from his teammates.

