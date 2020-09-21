BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “TREY DID IT!!!!”
The all-caps message with four exclamation points from Trey Mancini’s girlfriend Sara Perlman marked an important milestone in the Orioles outfielder’s colon cancer battle: the end of chemotherapy.
Mancini, 28, was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in March and started chemotherapy the following month, missing the entire 2020 season.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Orioles Outfielder Trey Mancini Has Stage 3 Colon Cancer, Undergoing Chemotherapy
- ‘F16HT’: Teammates Surprise Orioles Outfielder Trey Mancini With Message Of Support Amid His Cancer Battle
- Orioles Star Trey Mancini Promises To Keep Fans Updated After Leaving Team Due To Medical Issue
- Baltimore Orioles Trey Mancini Had Malignant Tumor Removed, Lab Results, Recovery Timetable Unknown
- ‘I’m Really Thankful’ | Orioles Star Trey Mancini Thanks Fans For Support After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Malignant Tumor
Just over five months after starting chemo, Mancini wrapped up treatment.
TREY DID IT!!!! He competed chemotherapy!!! What a six months it has been. I’ve never been more proud & joyful ☀️ this is the best day ever!!!! Thank you for all the love and support. We are SOOOO grateful!!!!💗💗💗 @TreyMancini pic.twitter.com/dM7amk92GH
— Sara Perlman (@saraperlman) September 21, 2020
On Twitter, Perlman said she has never been more joyful, thanking fans for their well-wishes.
The team, meanwhile, shared a video of Mancini opening a special gift from his fellow birds: a team photo with words of encouragement from his teammates.
Trey Mancini receives an O's team photo autographed by his teammates with their encouragement & congratulations as Trey completes chemo-therapy treatments for colon cancer. #Team @WJZ https://t.co/Ch7oy2uLEc
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) September 21, 2020