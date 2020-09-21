BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are still searching Monday for a 21-year-old woman and two children after they went missing Sunday afternoon.

Police had said earlier Monday morning the two Baltimore children were found safe after their biological mother took them without court permission.

They corrected shortly after they have not been found safe.

Original Post: Sept. 20, 6 p.m.: Baltimore police are searching for a 21-year-old woman and two children Sunday afternoon.

Police said 21-year-old Khaliyah Teniece Hanna is in violation of a court order and has not returned the two children, three-year-old Kennedy Haines and one-year-old Harlie Haines.

She may be driving a 2015 gold Honda Accord with Maryland temporary tags 318588T.

Family members and friends are concerned about Khyliyah, Kennedy and Halie’s well being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Khyliyah, Kennedy and Halie please contact Southwest District detectives at 410-396-2488 or simply dial 911. You can also text the investigating detective at 443-986-8579.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Note: This story was updated on Monday, Sept. 21.