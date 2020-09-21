HOUSTON (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young tore his ACL Sunday during the team’s game against the Houston Texans, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
Originally, the team said Young had suffered a left knee injury during the first quarter. The injury could be season-ending, Harbaugh said Sunday.
On Monday, Harbaugh added surgery and rehab lie ahead for Young, though he did not give a timeline as to when that surgery could happen.
“He’ll fight his way back, there’s no question about it,” Harbaugh said.
Young isn’t a stranger to injury on the field; in 2019, he suffered a neck injury during the preseason. He also tore his ACL during organized team activities in 2017.
The Ravens won Sunday’s game 33-16.