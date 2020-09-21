ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Most Maryland restaurants will increase their indoor dining to 75% Monday at 5 p.m. However, Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City will not be increasing capacity.
Effective at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 21, capacity for indoor dining at restaurants may increase from 50 to 75 percent, with appropriate distancing, and following public health requirements consistent with CDC, FDA and National Restaurant Association guidelines.
Maryland Restaurant Week began Friday and will run through Sept. 27.
Baltimore County will align with the state’s next phase.
