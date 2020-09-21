ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — The coronavirus testing site that was operating at the Forest Hill VEIP station will move to Aberdeen on October 1.

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health operated the COVID-19 testing site in Forest Hill for seven months,

The testing will now take place in a temporary climate-controlled building on the grounds of the new UMUCH location in Aberdeen at 650 McHenry Road, next to Target.

New hours of operation will also be in effect, including evening hours to accommodate residents. Hours are Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon; Thursdays from 3 p.m to 7 p.m.; and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.

A doctor’s note is not required, but an appointment is required. You can make an appointment here: https://crispcovid19.powerappsportals.com/newpatient/

Tests will be provided at no out-of-pocket cost to patients. Patients are asked to arrive on time and must wear a mask. Identification is required but you don’t need to be a Harford County resident to be tested in Aberdeen.

“Testing continues to be critical in data collection and the overall health and well-being of our residents of Harford County, especially since we enter the fall and flu season” says Acting Harford County Health Officer Marcy Austin. “It’s important to know whether you’re experiencing COVID-19 or the flu. Therefore, we’re encouraging anyone who is interested in being tested to make an appointment. We’ve extended the hours of operation and now will test patients as young as 5 years old without a doctor’s order. Our primary focus is always to protect the health and safety of our residents, and we hope that residents will take advantage of the testing.”

“University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s community outreach team provides excellent health care services such as seasonal flu vaccines, screenings and education,” said President and CEO for UM UCH, Lyle Sheldon. “Partnering with the Harford County Health Department on COVID testing, beginning at our local VEIP station and now for this larger scale effort, helps all of us understand our community’s positivity rates for COVID.”

