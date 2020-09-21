CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Lowest Since March
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Broadway, Hippodrome Theatre, Local TV, Nominate A Star contest, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Do you know a local star who has gone above and beyond to help their community? Now you can nominate them for a chance to win tickets to a Broadway show at the Hippodrome Theatre.

The “Nominate A Star” contest opened Monday and ends October 19. Five winners will be picked, each of whom will get four tickets to a show once in-person programs resume.

“It could be a nurse, doctor, first responder, teacher, grocery worker, delivery driver or another person working hard to help us all,” the nomination website reads.

To learn more, click here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply