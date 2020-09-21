Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Do you know a local star who has gone above and beyond to help their community? Now you can nominate them for a chance to win tickets to a Broadway show at the Hippodrome Theatre.
The “Nominate A Star” contest opened Monday and ends October 19. Five winners will be picked, each of whom will get four tickets to a show once in-person programs resume.
“It could be a nurse, doctor, first responder, teacher, grocery worker, delivery driver or another person working hard to help us all,” the nomination website reads.
