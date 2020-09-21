CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Lowest Since March
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, food pantry, Health, Hunger, Indian Cultural Association of Howard County, Maryland, The Lentil

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — The Indian Cultural Association has been helping families affected throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by collecting and donating 700,000 pounds of food.

According to the organization’s website, their food pantry The Lentil has been hosting food distribution events throughout the county at churches, temples, schools, libraries and other community associations throughout the pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The food pantry, which was started in 2018, is providing fresh fruits, vegetables and milk to families and individuals of all backgrounds.

Their next distribution is on Wednesday, September 23 at the Miller Library, 9421 Frederick Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

If you know of a neighbor in need or want to get involved email, contact@ICAHoward.org.

You can also make a donation via their Facebook page.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply