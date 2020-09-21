CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Lowest Since March
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, reopening Maryland, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Beginning Friday, indoor theaters and outdoor performance venues in Anne Arundel County will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity under an executive order signed by County Executive Steuart Pittman Monday.

The order allows theaters and venues to reopen at 50 percent capacity or 100 people per auditorium or venue, whichever is less, at 9 a.m. Friday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Organized outdoor events of up to 100 people will also be allowed with social distancing plans and people in charge of ensuring mask rules are followed.

Pittman’s office initially announced the changes late last week.

Indoor dining capacity increased to 75% in much of the state Monday, though Anne Arundel County is not moving forward with the increased capacity.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

