LAUREL, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect after he allegedly set a store counter on fire, robbed the clerk at a tobacco and vape shop in Laurel on Sunday.
Officers responded at around 6:10 p.m. for a robbery at the Tobacco Park store on Laurel Fort Meade Road in Laurel.
Police said a Black man in his 30s, wearing a black trench coat and scarf, went into the store and demanded cash from the clerk- while setting the counter on fire.
The suspect had used some type of accelerant to set the fire, police said. The clerk handed over some amount of money and the suspect fled the store on foot.
The clerk was able to extinguish the fire and was not injured.
Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Detectives from the Robbery Unit are investigating in coordination with the Fire Marshal’s Office and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.