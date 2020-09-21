BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland could see some frost Tuesday morning.
Dew points in the 30s and temperatures falling to the same range could lead to the formation of frost overnight. Baltimore is expected to see a low temperature of 43 so the city will likely not see the frost.
A frost advisory is in effect for areas north and west of Baltimore, including all or part of Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties beginning at midnight and running until 9 a.m.
People should cover plants or bring them inside to protect them from the cold.
The arrival of frost is another reminder that fall arrives on Tuesday and the growing season is nearing its end.
