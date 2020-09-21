ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration will receive $10 million in federal funds to help protect the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore’s Dundalk Marine Terminal against severe weather, sea level rise and other potential climate change impacts.
The project’s funds will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s BUILD transportation grant program, which will hep MDOT MPA’s $36.7 million Resiliency and Flood Mitigation Improvements project, with the remaining funds coming from MDOT MPA.
“The Port of Baltimore continues to be a major economic generator for our state, supporting thousands of jobs and breaking cargo records year after year,” said Governor Hogan. “This critical investment in the resiliency of Maryland’s critical infrastructure will help us ensure that freight can get to and from the Port as effectively and efficiently as possible.”
The project includes deployment of berth and landside sea curbs, installing storm drain backflow preventers and constructing a box culvert/water storage structure to prevent flooding caused by storm surge and microburst storms, as well as reconstructing berths at Dundalk Marine Terminal to include an integrated concrete sea curb along the face of the wharf with a top curb elevation of 10 feet.
“The Port’s Resiliency and Flood Mitigation Improvements project is critical to help protect the infrastructure that serves the Port and portions of the Baltimore region,” said MDOT Secretary Greg Slater. “This grant will help us preserve property, jobs, and the future vitality of one of Maryland’s great economic engines: the Port of Baltimore.”