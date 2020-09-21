Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Havre de Grace are asking for the public’s help finding a missing vulnerable woman.
Whitney Murphy was reportedly last seen at Harford Memorial Hospital around 10 p.m. Thursday.
Missing Vulnerable Adult PLEASE RT
Whitney Murphy
Last seen at Harford Memorial Hospital on September 17th just before 10 pm. Ms. Murphy has a history of mental health disorders and is a vulnerable adult.
If you have seen Ms. Murphy please contact the HdG PD at 410-939-2121 pic.twitter.com/UIXZpj2N9K
— HdG Police (@HdGPolice) September 22, 2020
Anyone who sees her should call police at 410-939-2121.