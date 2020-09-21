CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Lowest Since March
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Harford Memorial Hospital, Havre de Grace, Local TV, Missing person, Missing woman, Talkers, Whitney Murphy

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Havre de Grace are asking for the public’s help finding a missing vulnerable woman.

Whitney Murphy was reportedly last seen at Harford Memorial Hospital around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone who sees her should call police at 410-939-2121.

CBS Baltimore Staff

