BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for help identifying a man who was found Monday night in the Perry Hall area.
The man appears to be between 18 and 20 years old and five-foot-five to five-foot-six, police said. He was found in the 3600 block of Joppa Road around 8 p.m.
#MISSING: #BCoPD needs your help identifying this missing person. He is approx 5'5 – 5'6, thin build, 18-20 years old w/facial hair. He was located on 9/21/20 at 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of Joppa Road, 21236. If you know who he is, please call 410-887-5310 or 410-307-2020. ^RR pic.twitter.com/i8qPPUUGUP
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 22, 2020
Anyone who recognizes him should call police at 410-887-5310 or 410-307-2020.