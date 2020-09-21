CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Lowest Since March
  • WJZ 13Watch Now
    WJZ News At 11

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Joppa Road, Local TV, Missing Man, Missing person, Talkers, unidentified man

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for help identifying a man who was found Monday night in the Perry Hall area.

The man appears to be between 18 and 20 years old and five-foot-five to five-foot-six, police said. He was found in the 3600 block of Joppa Road around 8 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes him should call police at 410-887-5310 or 410-307-2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply