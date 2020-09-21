Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in south Baltimore late Sunday.
Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Scott Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 11:36 p.m. There they found a 22-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs.
The victims were all taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2499. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.