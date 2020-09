'Stubby' The Rhino Leaving The Maryland Zoo After More Than 20 YearsThe Maryland Zoo announced Friday that their 27-year-old southern white rhinoceros, Stubby, will be moving from Baltimore to a private facility accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Baltimore Museum Of Art Welcomes Back Visitors After Temporary Closure Caused By COVID-19 PandemicCalling all art lovers! The Baltimore Museum of Art is welcoming visitors again in a phased approach.

SEE IT: International Space Station Captures Baltimore, DC Metro Areas In Satellite ImageThe International Space Station shared a satellite image of the Baltimore and DC metro areas for space.

Jellyfish Spotted In Inner Harbor; National Aquarium Says Sightings More Common This Time Of YearEagle-eyed Baltimoreans have spotted jellyfish in the Inner Harbor in recent days.

WJZ's Sean Streicher Welcomes Baby Boy!WJZ reporter Sean Streicher and his wife Maxine Streicher, welcomed their son Macklin Streicher on September 14.

Maryland Paralympian Tatyana McFadden Featured In Netflix's 'Rising Phoenix'The power of sport and human spirit. A new Netflix documentary "Rising Phoenix" explains the history of the paralympic games and follows the journeys of nine elite athletes including Maryland's Tatyana McFadden -- "the fastest woman in the world."